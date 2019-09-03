Search

Jaden Smith teams up with a sock brand for pop-up shop

Updated: Sep 03, 2019, 08:16 IST | IANS

Stance's history of collaborating with the Smiths includes the previous release of a five-pair Fresh Prince of Bel-Air collection and roping in Willow to design exclusive socks

Jaden Smith teams up with a sock brand for pop-up shop
Jaden Smith

Rapper-actor Jaden Smith, the son of star couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has joined hands with the sock brand Stance for a six-month pop-up shop here. He teased the Stance x Jaden Smith boutique's address on Instagram Stories on August 29.

The pop-up shop is the latest endeavour through his MSFTSrep brand, which he co-founded with younger sister, Willow Smith, in 2013, reports hollywoodreporter.com. Stance's history of collaborating with the Smiths includes the previous release of a five-pair Fresh Prince of Bel-Air collection and roping in Willow to design exclusive socks.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

jaden smithwill smithjada pinkett smithhollywood news

Sunny Deol on why he chose a romantic film for Karan Deol's debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK