Jaden Smith teams up with a sock brand for pop-up shop

Rapper-actor Jaden Smith, the son of star couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has joined hands with the sock brand Stance for a six-month pop-up shop here. He teased the Stance x Jaden Smith boutique's address on Instagram Stories on August 29.

The pop-up shop is the latest endeavour through his MSFTSrep brand, which he co-founded with younger sister, Willow Smith, in 2013, reports hollywoodreporter.com. Stance's history of collaborating with the Smiths includes the previous release of a five-pair Fresh Prince of Bel-Air collection and roping in Willow to design exclusive socks.

