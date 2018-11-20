Jaffer's strike hand Stanislaus 1-0 win over Scottish in semis

cricket

St Stanislaus's Jaffer Mansoori is all smiles at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

St Stanislaus struck right at the death to break the hearts of Bombay Scottish (Mahim) and snatch a 1-0 win in the first semi-final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised Utpal Sanghvi boys' U-14 knockout inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

The hero for the Bandra side was striker Jaffer Mansoori, 15, who scored the crucial goal in the final minute to secure his team's spot in the summit clash.

"It feels great to score the winning goal and that too in the dying moments of the game. I am looking forward to the final now and I hope we can win this title," Jaffer said. St Mary's ICSE (Mazgaon) will play Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) in the second semi-final at Azad Maidan today.

