Jagadguru Narendracharya Maharaj Sansthan contributes Rs 1.2 crore towards Relief Funds to combat COVID-19

Jagadguru Narendracharya Maharaj Sansthan, Nanijdham (Maharashtra) contributed 52 lacs to PMCares Fund on the 30th of April 2020 to combat Covid-19 pandemic. Sansthan had also contributed 50 Lacs to Maharashtra CM Relief Fund for the same, in addition to distributing grocery packages to the poor during lockdown in Ratnagiri (Maharashtra).

Jagadguru’s commitment towards social responsibility and diligence towards the society and the entire nation is remarkable.

Jagadguru says, "We wish for complete eradication of this pandemic at the earliest." HH Swamiji also appreciated and encouraged COVID warriors (i.e., medical staff, cleaning staff, Police, government departments like water supply, electricity supply etc), who are selflessly fighting with this unprecedented disease, through his tweets from @_Jagadguru handle.

The Sansthan, established in 1994, has been sincerely working across the nation on multiple social fronts.

