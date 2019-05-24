Jagan Mohan Reddy repeats history, crushes Chandrababu Naidu's TDP

national

The YSR Congress Party chief is set to take oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30

New Delhi: With YSR Congress Party almost decimating TDP out of power in Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy who steered his party YSRCP to a spectacular victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections is set to take oath as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30.

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy is the son of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, who died in a helicopter crash in September 2009. With YSR Congress Party gaining a landslide victory in the 2019 Assembly elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy has repeated what his father had achieved in 2004 when he dislodged Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) N Chandrababu Naidu out of power.

In election trends, YSRCP is leading in 22 out of 25 Parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and TDP only on three, while in the 175-member state assembly, Reddy is leading on 149 seats with TDP marginalised to 25 and Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena Party to only 1.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in Bengaluru on May 21, 2019. Pic/PTI

After his father's death, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy began a 'odarpu yatra' to meet people who committed suicide or suffered ill health. Reddy launched his 3,000-km-long 'padayatra' named PrajaSankalpaYatra in November 2017. In 2009 Reddy was elected as Member of Parliament of Kadapa from Congress.

A year later he resigned from the 15th Lok Sabha. In June 2011 he was re-elected to 15th Lok Sabha in the by-election. In 2011 he floated a new party YSR Congress (Yuvajana Shramika Raithu Congress Party) while in 2014 he was elected as MLA.

In 2014, Jagan suffered defeat at the hands of Naidu, however, within months of that defeat, Jagan took on Naidu government whereby he took out a padayatra across the length and breadth of the state, covering over 3,500 km by foot enthusing his party cadres.

Naidu coming out of NDA, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being unfair to Andhra Pradesh after which BJP sided with Jagan but there was no official alliance between the two. Chief Minister of neighbouring Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao also backed Jagan. Meanwhile, the YSRC Legislature Party will meet here on May 25 to formally elect Jaganmohan Reddy as its leader, party sources said.

2009

Year Reddy was elected as MP of Kadapa from Congress

149

No. of seats Reddy is leading in the 175-member state assembly

22

No. of constituen-cies YSR is leading in of total 25

2014

Year Reddy was defeated by the Naidu government

Naidu resigns as CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday resigned following his TDP's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Naidu sent his resignation to Governor E S L Narasimhan, who accepted it and asked him to continue till alternate arrangements were made. The Governor is set to invite YSR Congress Party to form the government.

