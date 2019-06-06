Jaganmohan Reddy to accompany Narendra Modi to Tirumala Temple

national

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, who missed the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, will receive him in Tirupati on June 9 and will accompany him to the Tirumala temple.

He has already met Modi after the recent elections before both of them had taken the oath of office and secrecy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to receive PM Narendra Modi in Tirupati on June 9 and to also accompany PM Modi to the Tirumala temple (file pic) pic.twitter.com/nhHbALRpv4 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy will also attend NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi on June 15 in Delhi https://t.co/4kS4mMfWTM — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019

Sources said Reddy is also slated to attend the NITI Aayog meeting to be chaired by Modi on June 15 in the national capital during which a number of issues related to social, education, health, and agriculture are likely to be discussed.

This would be the first meeting after the formation of the Modi government at the Centre for the second time. Chief Ministers of all states, Governors, Lieutenant-Governors, Union Ministers, and senior officials are slated to participate in the meeting.

After his electoral victory, Reddy had also met BJP President Amit Shah and General Secretary Ram Madhav in New Delhi.

Reddy, who won 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly and 22 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, is said to have discussed providing outside or issue-based support to the Prime Minister Modi's government, in his meeting with him.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday announced a new scheme "Rytu Bharosa" under which the cultivators will be given Rs 12,500.

