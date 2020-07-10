Jagdeep passes away: Grandson Meezan Jaffrey shares heartbreaking childhood picture with the Sholay actor

After Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood has lost yet another gem. Veteran actor Jagdeep, best known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy's blockbuster Sholay (1975) passed away on Wednesday, July 8. He died owing to age-related health problems at the age of 81.

Jagdeep's grandson Meezan Jaffrey mourned the death of his grandfather. Meezan, who made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Malaal, took to his Instagram account and shared an emotional childhood picture. In the picture, he is seen sitting in Jagdeep’s lap and giving him a peck on the cheek. The caption was simply a heart and sad face emoji.

The actor, who was 81-year-old, was fondly known for playing the role of Soorma Bhopali in Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starrer Sholay. "He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age-related issues", producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told PTI. Jagdeep was laid to restat Shia Kabrastan in Mazgaon, with COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in place. A few family members had come in to pay their respects. This included his children son Jaaved, Naved and Meezan.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Johnny Lever, Anubhav Sinha mourned the loss on social media. They took to their respective Twitter handles to pay their condolences.

Jagdeep started his career as a child artiste in BR Chopra's 1951 release, Afsana, starring Ashok Kumar, Veena and Pran. Later, he would make a mark with roles in films such as Bhabhi (1957) and Barkha (1959). Jagdeep's golden patch would begin with GP Sippy's 1968 film Brahmachari, starring Shammi Kapoor. His comic role in the film was widely appreciated. Through the seventies, eighties and the nineties, he became a familiar face in Hindi films, essaying the goofy funnyman in film after film.

His last-released film was Masti Nahi Sasti in 2017. The Ali Abbas Chaudhary-directed comedy also featured Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Johnny Lever and Prem Chopra.

The late actor is survived by his children, including sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri, who also made their mark in the entertainment industry. Jaaved is a noted actor and dancer, and along with Naved, he hosted the longrunning and popular dance show, Boogie Woogie. The show was created and directed by Naved.

