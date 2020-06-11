Jagesh Mukati, who played title role in Shree Ganesha, passes away

Actor Jagesh Mukati, who played the title role in Shree Ganesha, is no more, confirmed Dheeraj Kumar, director and visionary behind the 2000 show.

Jagesh passed away on June 10.

"I can't believe Jagesh Mukati is no more with us. He worked with me 20 years ago as Lord Ganesh for the show Shree Ganesh and recently we connected again to promote the show. He did mention about being unwell and I told him that he will be fit and fine soon. And suddenly, we have lost him," said Dheeraj.

"From the core of my heart and from all our colleagues, we pray to God to give strength to his family to bear this untimely loss and pray to the almighty for the departed soul. Jagesh was a fine human being, fun-loving person, very down to earth and a great artiste. His contribution to art in theatre is immense. May his memories linger in our minds forever," he added.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ambika Ranjankar, aka Mrs Hathi, also shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. Here's what she posted:

Jagesh also starred in the show Amita Ka Amit, and films like Hasee Toh Phasee and Mann.

Meanwhile, Shree Ganesha is enjoying a re-run on Star Plus.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever