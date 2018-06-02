'Jagga Jasoos' wins big at IIFA Technical Awards

Marcin Laskawiec bagged the Best Cinematography and Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan of Yash Raj Films, has won the Best Sound Design for superstar Salman Khan-starrer "Tiger Zinda Hai"

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer "Jagga Jasoos" has topped the winners' list in the technical categories for the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards to be held in Bangkok this month. Directed by Anurag Basu, "Jagga Jasoos" is about a boy named Jagga, whose adoptive father, Bagchi, enrolls him in a boarding school and mysteriously disappears.

The film has cornered three awards in the technical category, including Background Score, Best Choreography and Special Effects. Other winners include Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain, who bagged the Best Screenplay for "Bareilly Ki Barfi"; and Hitesh Kewalya won Best Dialogues for "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan".

Marcin Laskawiec bagged the Best Cinematography and Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan of Yash Raj Films, has won the Best Sound Design for superstar Salman Khan-starrer "Tiger Zinda Hai".

Shweta Venkat Mathew earned the Best Editing Award for "Newton" and Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana and Manoj Muntashir were named for the Best Lyrics Awards for the song "Mere Rashke Qamar" from "Baadshaho".

Singer Arijit Singh has won accolades for the Best Playback Singer (Male) for the song "Hawayein" from "Jab Harry Met Sejal" and Meghna Mishra was named as the Best Playback Singer (Female) for "Main kaun hoon" from "Secret Superstar". IIFA Awards is all set to be held at the Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok from June 21 to 24. Vidya Balan's "Tumhari Sulu" leads the overall nomination pack for IIFA Awards this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever