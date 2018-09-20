Jagran Cinema Summit: Talking cinema with Bollywood's brightest

bollywood

Jagran Cinema Summit to host Abhishek Bachchan, Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Shetty and other industry heads tomorrow as they discuss the way ahead for entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan

Solely being part of a blockbuster film does not qualify one as a Bollywood star anymore. Abhishek Bachchan will discuss the evolving idea of the Bollywood star at the Jagran Cinema Summit at Taj Santacruz on September 21. Junior Bachchan, who has grappled with the ever-changing concept of stardom over the years, and has been a part of different films, will share his insights into the making of an icon.

The Jagran Cinema Summit, an initiative by Dainik Jagran, is a day-long series of events focussing on the future of cinema through conversations, panel discussions and presentations. The afternoon will kick-off with a session that will see director Rohit Shetty in conversation with Jagran film festival director Mayank Shekhar on 'How to become the audience's BFF (Best Friend Forever)?'



Ekta Shetty and Rohit Shetty

This will be followed by a presentation on 'How effects make cinema special' by Rajeev Kumar, founder, Drishyam VFX, and Danny Wilson, VFX supervisor, Drishyam VFX. They will throw light on how visual effects have become an integral part of filmmaking and how VFX has been a game changer for many movies around the world.

There is also a panel discussion on 'Would Cinemas Survive?' with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane (partner, Phantom Films), Ritesh Batra (director of The Lunchbox), Vijay Singh (CEO, Star Fox India), actor-director Nandita Das, producer Dinesh Vijan, Devang Sampat (director, strategic initiatives, Cinepolis), Tanveer Bookwala (digital producer, founder, Ding), and actor-amateur historian Vivaan Shah.

On the cards is also a presentation on 'Way Forward For Cinematic Virtual Reality' by Chaitanya Chinchlikar (Whistling Woods VR Lab). Updates regarding the summit can be found on www.facebook.com/jagrancinemasummit/ and twitter.com/CinemaSummit. The summit will conclude with a conversation on 'Is it time to go OTT on OTT?' with producer Ekta Kapoor and Mayank Shekhar. With a plethora of high-profile actors, filmmakers, marketers and distributors sharing their insights on the imminent future of cinema, the summit will pave the way for opportunities across all areas in the Indian film industry.

Summit highlights

. One-on-one conversations with Rohit Shetty (on how to be the audience's BFF), Abhishek Bachchan (on evolution of Bollywood stardom), Ekta Kapoor ('Is it time to go OTT on OTT'), hosted by Mayank Shekhar

. Detailed hour-long presentations on VFX in films, and Cinematic Virtual Reality (VR)

. Plenary Panel Discussion with industry heads on the future of cinema

. For registrations, log on to: https://jagrancinemasummit.com/

