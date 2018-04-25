Jagran Film Festival expands footprint in ninth edition

Travelling film fest, Jagran Film Festival (JFF), will take place across 18 cities -- including Agra and Gorakhpur -- in its ninth edition

Travelling film fest, Jagran Film Festival (JFF), will take place across 18 cities -- including Agra and Gorakhpur -- in its ninth edition. Scheduled to open in New Delhi from July 1, this year the festival has competitive sections with prize money for Indian feature films, foreign feature films and foreign short films.

The festival will tour Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, Dehradun, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gorakhpur, Agra, Ludhiana, Hissar, Meerut and Raipur before concluding in Mumbai in September. The entries for the gala will close on May 31.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever