Jagran Film Festival: Kalki Koechlin interacts with audience

bollywood

The second last day witnessed Kalki Koechlin drop by and interact with the audience, while sharing her unusual experiences while shooting her film Ribbon- which was released last year and screened at the second day of 9

Kalki Koechlin

The cinematic aura of the Jagran Film Festival continues to spread and woo its audience on the third day of the Mumbai Chapter. The splendid event which commenced in Delhi, touched 18 cities before coming to Mumbai, and is scheduled to culminate tomorrow. The second last day of the Grand Film Carnival witnessed Kalki Koechlin drop by and interact with the audience, while sharing her unusual experiences while shooting her film Ribbon- which was released last year and screened at the second day of 9th Jagran Film Festival.

Mumbai Premier of Sadho directed by Danish Iqbal, a film in Chhattisgarhi and Hindi, entertained the audience. Post its screening, a conversation between the directors engaged everyone, who enthusiastically

participated. A special screening of Hindi film 'Aamo Akha Ek Se', directed by Prathiba Sharma, followed by a chat with the viewers, explored prospects in such themed movies. Kalki Koechlin, spoke to the audience about her experience on motherhood- post and pre-pregnancy with the film Ribbon and also shared her thoughts about how Regional cinema has to struggle a lot in our nation! The conversation by Ram Subramanian on 'Master Class by Cinema Of Sellers', involved people who soaked the knowledge beams with immense interest. JFF recommended, Malayalam Film Ee. Ma. Yau., directed by Lijo Jose Pelissery, had the audience rapt and seated. International film in Japanese, Eriko Pretended, directed by Akiyo Fujimura, in 2017, had the onlookers engage in cross-culture cinema with developing curiosity in Japanese Motion Pictures.

Jagran Film Festival with the successful 9th edition generated some great movie content while connected people from across arena The last day of Jagran Film Fest will see a swarm of celebrities coming to connect with like-minded people, as well as to witness the glittering award ceremony on the final day of the film fiesta. With hours away from closing, Mumbai chapter on Day 4 will showcase the impressive Oscar Awards nominated film, Village Rockstar, and conclude with the Master Class with none other than the National School of Drama (NSD).

Also Read: Pankaj Kapoor To Be Honoured At 9th Jagran Film Festival Closing Ceremony

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates