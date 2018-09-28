Jagran Film Festival: Sudhir Mishra, Ali Fazal, Ira Dubey grace grand finale

bollywood

Sudhir Mishra, Ali Fazal, Arjan Bajwa, Ira Dubey and others graced the opening of the grand finale of 9th Jagran Film Festival on Friday in Mumbai

Ali Fazal, Arjan Bajwa and Sudhir Mishra at the 9th edition of Jagran Film Festival.

Jagran Film Festival in its 9th edition, toured across 18 cities, and has now reached its final destination, the city of dreams, Mumbai. The opening film was star-studded with the presence of Sudhir Mishra, Ali Fazal, Vipin Sharma, Arjan Bajwa and Ira Dubey. The grand film festival, which began on September 28 and will continue till September 30, aims at creating a culture of cinema appreciation.



Sudhir Mishra and Arjan Bajwa at the Jagran Film Festival



Ali Fazal at the Jagran Film Festival



Yusuf Hussain at the Jagran Film Festival

The film festival marked its beginning with the opening film of 'A Star is born,' which was also the India Premiere of the Lady Gaga Starrer and the debutorial direct of Bradley Cooper, in the presence of a wonderful and warm audience. The day was graced by personalities like Director Sumit Mishra, Director Viplab Majumder, Director Arnab K Middya, Director Vijay Desai and Director Nikhil Allug.

On showcase were World Premiere of 'The Lift Boy' directed by Director Jonathan Augustin, Arnab K Middya's Andarkahini, Atanu Ghosh's Mayurakshi, Abhaya Simha's Paddayi, Onir's 'Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz' and Nanjunde Gowda's Hebbet Ramakka among many other unique screenings.

Mayank Shekhar, Festival Director, comments, "Today was day one for Bombay, but day 100 for JFF, well almost. It's been a long journey, but seems the reactions in Bombay for our films in the home of Indian cinema makes it all so worth it. I hope the next three days are just as exciting for everyone as Day one was."

The ninth season of the acclaimed Jagran Film Festival beginning June traversed through the gorgeous cities of Delhi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, Dehradun, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gorakhpur, Agra, Ludhiana, Hissar, Meerut and Raipur before coming to Mumbai in September, for its grand finale. Across these conurbations, JFF showcased more than 400 films and curated content that is gripping and undoubtedly stimulating.

Jagran Film Festival is a Dainik Jagran initiative. For more updates, visit www.jff.co.in

