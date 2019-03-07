Jagran New Media Paves Way for a New Leadership Team across Verticals

national

Bharat Gupta

Jagran New Media, the digital wing of Jagran Prakashan Ltd., India’s leading media conglomerate, today announced the appointment of renowned industry veterans – Anubha Bhonsle, Roshan Tamang, and Megha Mamgain to bolster the digital presence of the company across verticals. The company houses 9 digital platforms which provide content across genres like news, education, lifestyle, entertainment, health, and youth.



Anubha Bhonsle

Dainik Jagran Group’s digital wing, Jagran New Media has appointed Anubha Bhonsle as Lead for digital video operations running into the crucial National Elections. Jagran.com is the flagship brand of Jagran New Media. Anubha will help streamline digital video operations as well as create a pipeline for high impact election reportage. She will report to the CEO of the Jagran New Media, Bharat Gupta as well as work with Editorial and Operation Heads of the Jagran network. Prior to this Anubha Bhonsle was the Executive Editor at CNN-News18 and an ICFJ Knight Fellow running programs at The Indian Express.



Roshan Tamang

Jagran New Media on-boards Roshan Tamang as a consultant to the video team who comes with an overall experience of 22 years in Mass Media including 19 years in Digital media. Currently, he is also the Co-founder and Director at Otus Media Pvt. Ltd. and has previously worked in senior leadership roles in India’s leading media companies such as Times Internet Ltd., CNN-News18, The Quint, The Indian Express, and India Today, to name a few.

With more than 14 years of experience in unique content creation across various platforms, Megha Mamgain has joined the senior leadership team as Head of Content - Health & Lifestyle at Jagran New Media. Megha has previously worked with CNN-News18 and NDTV as Associate Producer and Assistant Producer. She has successfully led teams, spearheaded campaigns, reported on gender and social issues, produced prime time news shows, and entertainment and lifestyle shows.



Megha Mamgain

Commenting on the recent appointments, Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media, says, “It gives us immense pleasure to onboard high skilled industry leaders in our organization. Jagran New Media aspires to provide meaningful content to readers through data-driven journalism which informs, educates and helps them to take better life decisions.

We are committed to establishing a high-performance environment through Vision, Clarity, Transparency, Focus, Commitment, and Accountability. At our core, we are strongly driven by Audience Research and Engagement Analytics ensuring performance-based delivery in this rapidly changing digital environment.



With the growing audience and monetization traction towards video-based consumption, we have scaled up our own digital video operations. The skill set and expertise that the team brings on-board will help us create high engagement video content which will help us to quickly grow in this segment. I wish them great success at Jagran New Media.”



Jagran New Media extends a warm welcome to the new team and looks forward to achieving great heights going forward.

