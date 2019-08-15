Jahnu Barua: Small step towards rebuilding my home state

bollywood

Director Jahnu Barua donates proceeds of film's screening in Melbourne to flood-affected victims of Assam

Jahnu Barua

National Award-winning director Jahnu Barua's latest Assamese offering, Bhoga Khirikee, will have its world premiere at the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) today. Barua's home state plays an integral role in his latest work — the Priyanka Chopra production makes a commentary on the socio-political situation of Assam in 2015 by narrating the story of a villager in the state. Deeply affected by the floods that have ravaged Assam, the filmmaker has decided to lend his support to those affected by the calamity. Barua, along with the IFFM, will donate the proceeds from the premiere's ticket sales towards Assam Flood Relief Fund that is rehabilitating those affected in the 33 districts.

"As filmmakers, it's our job to represent where we come from. My land is in deep trouble, and the people who are my muses for so many years are in great unhappiness and danger. I am glad that IFFM volunteered to do this. It is a step towards rebuilding the state and reiterating that human empathy trumps any destruction caused," says Barua. Post the screening, he will also discuss the widespread destruction in Assam and shed light on the infrastructural requirements of the state. IFFM director Mitu Bhowmick Lange adds, "It was essential to not only discuss a pressing problem in Assam, but do whatever we can to help them."

