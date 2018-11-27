Jahnvi Kapoor reads a Hindi poem written by her for her mother

bollywood

It came as a pleasant surprise to everyone that this 21-year-old has written such beautiful and heart touching lines in Hindi

Janhvi Kapoor

Recently, Jahnvi Kapoor along with her father Boney Kapoor attended a session at International Film Festival of India(IFFI) in Goa. While discussing personal and professional life with moderator Rumy Jaffrey Janhvi recited a self-written poem to pay tribute to her late mother Sridevi.

The poem reads, "Bacchi thi, phir achanak ek din woh haq kho diya. Jo laad mangti thi, ab usse muh mod liya. Apni awaaz khoke, apni maa ki awaaz mein baat karti hoon. Issi zariye, main unko apne paas bhi rakhti hoon".

The whole discussion that took place was also in our national language and people present there were mighty impressed.

While she lost her mother, legendary actress Sridevi, she has been on a professional high from her impressive debut in Karan Johar’s production Dhadak. She was seen alongside Ishaan Khatter and has had numerous appearances to the latest episode of Koffee With Karan where she appeared with her brother Arjun Kapoor.

After seeing such high and lows in just a few months, it takes a big heart to be on a public domain and maintain the kind of dignity the 21-year-old girl has maintained with taking on things courageously.

