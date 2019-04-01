Jai Courtney returning as Captain Boomerang for Gunn's Suicide Squad

hollywood

The much-awaited project will be directed by filmmaker James Gunn, who is best known for helming "Guardians of the Galaxy" series

Jai Courtney

Actor Jai Courtney has confirmed that he will be reprising his role of Captain Boomerang in the upcoming "Suicide Squad" sequel.

"We're getting ready to shoot in a few months' time. There's not much else I can reveal about it but, yeah, you'll be seeing Boomerang back for sure," Courtney told Business Insider.

The film, being touted as a complete reboot of the 2016 film, also features Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn.

Will Smith, who played Deadshot in the David Ayer-directed film, has dropped out and future of Jared Leto's The Joker is still in doubt. The new "Suicide Squad" is set to release on August 6, 2020.

