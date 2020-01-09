Jai Mummy Di: Poonam Dhillon plans something special for her team!

Luv Ranjan's next production Jai Mummy Di is all set to wow the audience with its unique and quirky story. The movie will see Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall in the lead along with Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon.

On occasion of the festival of Lohri, Poonam Dhillon is all set to give a party to the cast and the crew of Jai Mummy Di. The team will also be visiting the city of Ahmedabad to attend the annual kite festival.

Jai Mummy Di is a light-hearted family comedy that will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers lead to muddled chemistry between their own children and other members of both families'. The film is written and directed by Navjot Gulati. It is presented by T-Series'Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and produced by Luv Films'Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Recently, the makers also unveiled the latest poster from the movie, adding more to the hype of the upcoming mom-com. Inching towards its release in just ten days, the team is all set to give away their quirky fun-filled madness to the audience. The recently released songs from the movie have already made it to the chartbusters namely, Daryaganj, Lamborghini, Mummy Nu Pasand.

