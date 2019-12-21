Jai Mummy Di: The Lamborghini song all set to get an interesting twist

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After releasing the first song of Jai Mummy Di, Mummy Nu Pasand- the makers are all set to release the second from the film titled, Lamborghini. Interestingly, the makers will be promoting the song in the clubs of Mumbai which stands true to its essence of being a groovy number.

The original song had become a rage amongst the audience because of its catchy music and Punjabi lyrics. The lead pair of Jai Mummy Di, Sunny Singh, and Sonnalli Seygall will be seen promoting Lamborghini song on the streets of Mumbai, doing club hopping.

It is exciting to watch out for the latest song, Lambhorgini from Jai Mummy Di as it will again give us a great experience like the first song Meri Mummy Nu. Take a look at Sunny Singh's post right here:

The light-hearted family comedy will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to muddled chemistry between their own children.

Written and directed by Navjot Gulati, the film has been produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on January 17, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates