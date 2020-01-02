Jai Mummy Di's song Dariyaganj: Arjit Singh's soulful voice set to soothe you

Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall in a still from the song

The makers of Jai Mummy Di released the new track from the album, titled Dariyagang. The song is the first mellow and slow-romantic number which will surely soothe your heart out while oozing all the hearts out!

Check out the song here:

The song is crooned by Arijit Singh and Dhvani Bhanushali which is penned by Siddhant Kaushal and the music is given by Amartya Bobo Rahut. The videos feature the leading pair Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall wherein the two of them seem to be in intense love but their love ride is going through a roadblock with their mummy's hijacking it.

The mom-com's trailer has received great appreciation from across all the quarters owing to the interesting storyline. The light-hearted family comedy will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to muddled chemistry between their own children.

Written and directed by Navjot Gulati, the film has been produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on January 17, 2020.

