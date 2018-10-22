Jai Ram Thakur: Himachal to include anti-drug lessons in school curriculum

national

Himachal Pradesh government is contemplating to introduce topics regarding drug abuse in the school syllabus to sensitise the younger generation about ill-effects of the social evil, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Sunday.

Addressing an anti-drug rally at Thodo Ground at Solan, Thakur said the youths must be motivated to say "no to drugs and yes to life", so that the state truly becomes a "dev bhoomi". Hundreds of students from different educational institutions, youths and general people participated in the rally.

"It was an historic day today as the nation was celebrating Police Martyrs' Day. Besides, it was on this day 75 years ago that Neta Ji Subhas Chandra Bose formed Azad Hind Fauz to free the nation from foreign clutches," he said. Later, the CM visited Valmiki Temple at Solan and performed puja.

