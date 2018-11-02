Jaidev Thackeray withdraws suit challenging father Bal Thackeray's will

national

Jaidev Thackeray Friday withdrew his suit filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the will of his late father Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Jaidev had challenged the will of December 13, 2011, in which the Sena patriarch had not left a farthing for his estranged son. The suit was filed after Bal Thackeray's death in November 2012.

He disputed the will, saying his father was of "unsound mind" and that the Sena chief's other son, Uddhav Thackeray, had influenced him. Besides Jaidev, the Sena patriarch had also not left anything for his third son, Bindumadhav Thackeray (who died in a road accident) or his family.

In an affidavit filed Friday, Jaidev said he wanted to close his suit opposing probate of the will in favour of Uddhav Thackeray and four other family members.

He did not assign any reason for withdrawing his suit. Justice Gautam Patel, who has been hearing the suit, accepted the affidavit and directed the HC registry to issue by November 26 probate of the will in favour of Uddhav Thackeray and four other family members mentioned in the document.

Bal Thackeray, in his will, had bequeathed a majority of his property to Uddhav Thackeray, who now heads the Shiv Sena, and his immediate family members.

As per the will, except for the first floor of the three storey 'Matoshree' bungalow in suburban Bandra owned by Bal Thackeray, all his properties have been bequeathed only to Uddhav Thackeray and his immediate family members.

The first floor of the family bungalow was bequeathed to Aishvarya, son of Jaidev and his now divorced wife Smita. In January 2013, Uddhav Thackeray had petitioned the high court seeking to probate his father's Will.

A probate petition is filed to get the will of a deceased person certified by a court of competent jurisdiction. A probate is granted with the court seal and has a copy of the will attached to it.