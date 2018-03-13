Jail inmate climbs transmission tower, threatens to jump in Hyderabad

The prisoner Khaja Pasha, who is serving life imprisonment in connection with the murder of his wife in 2012, climbed the high voltage transmission tower at around 9 am demanding suspension of a police official

Representational picture

Hyderabad: An inmate of the central prison in Hyderabad on Monday gave anxious moments to jail and police personnel when he climbed a power transmission tower and threatened to jump, officials said.

The prisoner Khaja Pasha, who is serving life imprisonment in connection with the murder of his wife in 2012, climbed the high voltage transmission tower at around 9 am demanding suspension of a police official for "falsely" implicating him in the case, they said. Power was disconnected after he climbed the tower, the officials said.

Khaja, who is also employed at the Cherlapally petrol station run by the prisons department, was atop the tower for

three hours. It was only after much persuasion from jail,fire and police officials that he finally got down, DIG (Prisons and Correctional Services) B Saidaiah said.

He was demanding suspension of the station house officer (SHO) of Shankarpally police station in neighbouring Ranga Reddy district,the DIG said. Khaja demanded that the officer be punished and suspended or he will jump from the tower, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever