Jailed Shoma Sen's kin request court to give her portable commode

After her family tells the Yerawada jail authorities that she is suffering from acute arthritis, they refuse to provide her the facility, saying a court direction is needed

After the Yerawada jail authorities refused to provide a portable western commode to Nagpur-based Shoma Sen, who was arrested for her alleged links with Maoists, her family approached the judicial magistrate court and submitted an application for the same, as Sen is suffering from acute arthritis.

Sen is among the five suspects, who were arrested by the Pune police on June 6 in connection with the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregoan battle at the Elgaar Parishad held in Pune on December 31, 2017. The event had allegedly led to violence across the state on January 1. The other four who are under judicial custody include – Rona Wilson from Delhi, Sudhir Dhawale from Mumbai, Nagpur-based lawyer Surendra Gadling and Mahesh Raut.

Speaking to mid-day, Sen's daughter Koel Sen, said, "My mother has been falsely implicated in the case. Despite being innocent, she is being tortured. It's been over a month that she's been arrested. First we had approached the jail authorities regarding the commode, but they didn't entertain our plea. Then we submitted an application with the court."

She further said, "We as a family are extremely disheartened about the fact that she has to stay in the prison. I urge all her supporters and well-wishers to send birthday wishes to her on August 1, when she will turn 60."

When contacted, U T Pawar, Yerawada jail superintendent said, "In order to provide a portable western commode we need the court's direction. Her report has been sent to the doctor concerned, after which it will be submitted to the court. We need the court's order to provide her the commode."

