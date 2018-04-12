Jaime King joins Ray Liotta in Cutman

Jaime King will play a druggie Josie Ray Broussard, who continues to be terrorised by the trauma of abuse she endured in her childhood



Jaime King

Jaime King has been roped in as the female lead in indie drama "Cutman", which also stars Ray Liotta. The 38-year-old actor will play a druggie Josie Ray Broussard, who continues to be terrorised by the trauma of abuse she endured in her childhood, Deadline reported. Micheal Mailer will both direct and produce the film. Tiffany Heath has written the script, which follows the story of a retired boxer (Liotta) dying of cancer and works as an enforcer for low-level mobsters.

He is haunted by the death of his "cutman" - the person responsible for preventing and treating physical damage to a fighter during the breaks between rounds of a full contact match. The boxer wishes to die peacefully before he meets Broussard and her daughter, Stryk as they all search for meaning and revenge.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever