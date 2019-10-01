Jain community mourns slain tutorial owner Mayank Mandot

Dadar came together to send across a message through a roadside memorial for tutorial coaching class owner Mayank Mandot. A week ago, 27-year-old Mandot, a Borivali resident, was allegedly killed at his tuition class in Ghatkopar by a former employee Ganesh Pawar. The reason given was a dispute over unpaid salary dues, the sacking of the accused and then, consequently murder. It sent Mumbai inured to an extent by news reports like these, into shock.

The Jain community gathered outside the Shri Shantinath Maharaj Shwetabar Jain Temple, opposite Kabutar Khana, late on Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil — 1 candle for a leader: Mayank Mandot. "Light a candle for Mayank Mandot," said organiser Tarun Bhansali, from Shivaji Park, while talking to a small crowd gathered outside the temple. Passerby Shobhana Tawde stopped as she saw candles next to the banner outside the temple asking those gathered what it was about. She said, "We cannot predict what goes on in somebody's head. I heard he was stabbed in front of students. They must be so traumatised."



Jitendra and Sona Mehta

Humanity above all

Holding a candle, Sohanraj Khajanchi said, "The killer must have had a criminally inclined mind from the beginning. You cannot guess the traits of a person simply by looking at the biodata." However, the 91-year-old said one cannot judge the entire employee pool by this. "One bad fish in a shoal can sully the water," he cautioned. For Surendra K, "The Jain community only wants to create awareness about this crime. Today we have fancy degrees. A number of international schools are part of the educational landscape and overseas studies are de rigueur. While exposure to the world is necessary, our humanity is decreasing. What's the use of high flying educational credentials and degrees, if we do not demonstrate humanity?"

A railway commuter H Chavada stopped by curiously and said, "It is good to have this in Dadar. It proves the crime has resonance everywhere. While we celebrate during the festive season, we must pray for his family." For three women, Meena, Sangeeta and Saroj from the Khajanchi family, who were at the candlelight vigil, "The crime is a strong indicator of how intolerant we have become. Today, everybody seems to have a short fuse. An altercation that could have been resolved through talk has resulted in murder. The young man was like a kohinoor for the community. Now, he is no more." For 22-year-old Moksh K, it was time to introspect. He said, "The alleged killer is a young man. Our generation needs patience, it is truly in short supply these days."

Neighbour's support

A young married couple, who resides in the same Borivali building where Mandot lived, had come to show their support. "We are Jains," said Jitendra and Sona Mehta but "this is the first time we are visiting this temple. We want to stress that humanity is over community, through our presence." "We have been in shock since we heard the news. Mandot was such a motivator for children. Though he was 27 years old only, he had a maturity that belied his years," they finished.

