Search

Jaipur: Prisoner stabs cellmate by a sharpened spoon in Ajmer Central Jail

Apr 19, 2018, 19:50 IST | Mid-day online desk

The body has been shifted to JLN hospital mortuary for post-mortem, he said

A prisoner on Thursday was allegedly stabbed by sharpened spoon by his cellmate in the Ajmer Central Jail, police said. The accused, Anwar, killed Panna Lal Meena, SHO of civil lines police station Karan Singh said. 

The body has been shifted to JLN hospital mortuary for post-mortem, he said. A case has been registered against the accused, Singh said.

Meena was lodged in the jail since 2011, while the accused has been there since 1998, he said.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: History-Sheeter Killed In Gang War In Visakhapatnam

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

murder caseajmerjaipurrajasthan