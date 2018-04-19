Jaipur: Prisoner stabs cellmate by a sharpened spoon in Ajmer Central Jail

The body has been shifted to JLN hospital mortuary for post-mortem, he said

A prisoner on Thursday was allegedly stabbed by sharpened spoon by his cellmate in the Ajmer Central Jail, police said. The accused, Anwar, killed Panna Lal Meena, SHO of civil lines police station Karan Singh said.

The body has been shifted to JLN hospital mortuary for post-mortem, he said. A case has been registered against the accused, Singh said.

Meena was lodged in the jail since 2011, while the accused has been there since 1998, he said.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: History-Sheeter Killed In Gang War In Visakhapatnam

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates