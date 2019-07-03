Jaipur teens tampering with Aadhar details to watch Kabir Singh

national

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh

With a view to watch Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh, teenagers in Jaipur have been found faking their age on their Aadhar Cards just to watch A-rated Bollywood flick. After entering 200 crores, the movie is going strong in cinema halls across the country. But given its "adult" certification, those below the age of 18 cannot watch the film.

Sunny (name changed) said, "My friends and I clicked pictures of our Aadhar Cards and edited them on a mobile app to change my date of birth. No one stopped us at the theatre entrance and we managed to watch the film."

Another student Rahul (name changed) said, "We booked bulk tickets through BookMyShow and surprisingly no one asked about our age or identity proof."

"The guards at the cinema hall did stop us but our school friends had already told us how to overcome the hurdle. So we clicked pictures of our Aadhar Cards on our smartphones, changed the date of birth and became adults in minutes," he added.

An official from ticket booking website BookmyShow said, "A pop-up appears on our site while booking tickets which says that under people 18 cannot watch an A-rated film. But people ignore this pop-up and book the tickets. As this is an online transaction, we don't ask for their ID proofs, which are checked at the entrance of the cinema hall."

Kabir Singh film shows the over possessiveness of the protagonist Kabir Singh. It is a remake of the Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy. The film established itself as a hit by day three becoming one of the biggest openers of its time and the biggest one in the career of Shahid Kapoor in his 16-year career.

A psychologist said that she herself spoke to many youngsters who came out after watching the film and most of them said that they said it was a film to be watched without applying the brain and forgotten once it was over.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

