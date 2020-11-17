Woman raped, filmed and set ablaze after she files complaint

In a horrific incident, a woman has been allegedly burnt by a man accused of raping her in Jaipur. As per a report in India Today, the woman has been admitted to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital and is undergoing treatment. She has suffered over 50 per cent burn injuries.

The woman filed an FIR in April, alleging she was raped by the accused — Lekhraj, who had given her some intoxicating substance before raping her. The accused had allegedly made videos of the crime and used to blackmail her.

The police, however, had failed to arrest the accused.

"Earlier, they were like sister-in-law and brother-in-law. They were on talking terms. She filed an FIR after he started blackmailing her. He claimed he had videos. An arrest warrant was issued against the man, but the police did not pay any heed till yesterday," a relative of the woman said.

On Saturday, the accused allegedly went to the woman's residence on Diwali and poured some inflammable substance on her and set her on fire. The police have arrested four persons, including Lekhraj, his two brothers, and his father Kanhaiya Lal for their involvement in the case.

"The victim had filed a case saying Lekhraj raped her one and half to two years ago. As soon as an FIR was registered, the accused went absconding. However, yesterday, all of a sudden, he went to the victim's house and set her on fire," Yashwant Singh, SHO, Kotwali police station, said.

