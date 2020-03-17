Jairam Kulkarni, noted Marathi actor and Mrinal Kulkarni's father-in-law passes away

Marathi actor Jairam Kulkarni passed away on March 17, 2020 in Pune due to old-age related ailments, a family member said. The actor was 88. Marathi actress Mrinal Kulkarni, best known for her role as Son Pari in the TV show of the same name, took to Instagram to share the news. "Jayaram Kulkarni, my father in law.. my pillar of strength.. lost him today .." [sic]

Jairam Kulkarni is known for films such as Prem Deewane (1992), Zunz Tujhi Majhi (1992) and De Danadan (1987).

Jairam Kulkarni is survived by wife Dr. Hema Kulkarni and son Ruchir Kulkarni (Mrinal's husband).

Born in Barshi tehsil in Solapur district, Kulkarni had acted in more than 150 films, including "Chal Re Laxya Mumbaila", "Ashi Hi Banwabanwi", "Thartharat", "Rangat Sangat" to name a few. His last movie "Khel Aayushyacha" was released recently. Before embarking on a full-fledged career in acting, Kulkarni had worked in Akashwani in Pune where he came into contact with personalities from the fields of literature, theatre and film.

His last rites will be performed in Pune later in the day. Our condolences to the Kulkarni family.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI