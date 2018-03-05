Jairam Ramesh: Demise of Left disaster for India

Highlighting the necessity to have a strong Left in the country, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the "demise" of the same will be a disaster for India



Jairam Ramesh

Highlighting the necessity to have a strong Left in the country, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the "demise" of the same will be a disaster for India. Delivering a keynote address at the centenary celebration of iconic architect Laurie Baker here, Ramesh said that even after being a political rival, he believes that the demise of the Left cannot be afforded.

'Left has to be strong in India; the demise of Left will be a disaster for India. We are political rivals but I am the first to say that India cannot afford demise of the Left,' Ramesh said. He said that the Left has to change its mind as per the aspirations and the ongoing change in the society.

Talking about the contribution of Baker, Jairam said that importance of the sustainable and nature-friendly techniques has considerably increased in the modern days, due to change in climate condition.

'The climate change is not just a philosophy but is a reality now. With the change in climate posing threat to nature and mankind, the eco-friendly models designed by Baker is still relevant,' he said. Baker was known for his low budget and eco-friendly building designs.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever