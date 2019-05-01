Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar declared global terrorist by UN Security Council

international

A proposal to declare Azhar as an international terrorist was taken by the UNSC Sanctions Committee 1267, nearly three months after the JeM carried out a ghastly terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama district of Kashmir

Masood Azhar. File Pic

In a huge diplomatic win for India, the United Nations on Wednesday designated Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him under the Security Council's Sanctions Committee.



"Big, small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in @UN Sanctions list. Grateful to all for their support," India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin tweeted.

When asked whether China has lifted the hold, Akbaruddin told PTI that "yes, done."



China removed its hold on the proposal, which was moved by France, UK, and the US in the Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February just days after the horrific terror attack against Indians security forces in Pulwama carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish.

Earlier, the proposal was being blocked by China, which lifted its "technical hold" on Wednesday.\

