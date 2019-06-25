Jaishankar joins likes of Pranab Mukherjee, LK Advani who represented Gujarat in Rajya Sabha

national

Jaishankar, who was the Foreign Secretary during the first Modi government, was inducted into the Union Cabinet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after returning to power again.

S. Jaishankar. Pic/Twitter Dr. S. Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat on Tuesday, will join a battery of luminaries to represent the state in the upper house of Parliament.

External Affairs Minister #SJaishankar, who filed his nomination for the #RajyaSabha from #Gujarat on June 25, will join a battery of luminaries to represent the state in the upper house of #Parliament.



Photo: PIB India pic.twitter.com/xnom7MbnGy — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 25, 2019

Jaishankar, who was the Foreign Secretary during the first Modi government, was inducted into the Union Cabinet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after returning to power again.

Among the others, who went to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat were former President Pranab Mukherjee, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and former BJP chief Bangaru Laxman.

Mukherjee was elected to the upper House from Gujarat in 1981 and represented the state till 1987. After holding prominent ministerial posts in various Congress government, Pranab da, as he is popularly known, went on to occupy the country's top position - of the President - in 2012.

Patel, who is the Treasurer of the Congress and a former political adviser to Sonia Gandhi, has been representing Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha since 1993.

BJP patriarch Advani became a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat in 1976 as a Bharatiya Jana Sangh. The BJP came into being in 1980. Advani served as a party president and later went on to become Deputy Prime Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government in 1999.

Jaitley was elected to the upper House from Gujarat for three consecutive terms starting from 2000 till 2018. Finance Minister in the first Modi government, he had opted out of the second due to ill-health.

The BJP's first Dalit President Bangaru Laxman was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 1996 when he was heading the party.

With inputs from IANS

Top news stories of the day

Sex toys worth Rs 8 crore confiscated in two years in Mumbai

In the world's second populous nation, the obsession with sex toys shouldn't come as a surprise. What, however, does is the massive quantity of it being illegally brought into the country. The toys are regularly detained by the Customs Department. A Right To Information query filed by activist Prithviraj Maske revealed that from 2017 to January 2019, the Airport Special Courier Cell of the Mumbai Customs Department had seized sex toys worth Rs 8 crore. (Read full story)

Murder Mystery Solved: 3D face helps cops crack case

The forensic department of the KEM Hospital has helped the Navghar police crack a two-month-old murder case with the help of facial reconstruction and 3D superimposition technology, which they used to put a face on the victim's severely fractured skull. Yogesh Rane, a worker at a tea stall in Mulund had in March smashed the face of his colleague Vijay Kishor and burnt his upper body for laughing at him at the gym. He was caught after he attempted to kill another co-worker when the latter started asking him questions about Kishor's sudden disappearance. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Corporators oppose parking fines, say additionl infra required

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to tackle the city's illegal parking menace has fallen flat with corporators opposing the move of charging hefty fines without providing the required infrastructure or additional parking space to citizens. Not only members of the ruling coalition, even the Opposition opposed the move at the civic body's general body meeting on Monday. (Read full story)

Mumbai's top cop pedals to 1,500 km cycling history

Indian Police Service (IPS) Krishna Prakash, special inspector general of police (IGP), administration, Maharashtra, is back home in Mumbai after creating cycling history. The tough cop has finished a stupendous fourth in the men's open category of the Race Across West (RAW) in USA. The race, which requires cycling for approximately 1,500 km across four American states, started on June 11 and ended on June 14. (Read full story)

Bandra court asks police to probe case of school that blamed child for bad touch

The Bandra Court has directed the Santacruz police to register an offence against a reputed school in Vile Parle after a petitioner parent alleged mental harassment of her child by it. Last year, the eight-year-old child was reprimanded for inappropriately touching his classmates, by the school. The parents later complained that the way the school treated the child thereon, was harassment. (Read full story)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates