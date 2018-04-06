Jake Gyllenhaal to produce and star in Welcome to Vienna

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set to produce and star in the thriller "Welcome to Vienna" for Focus Features



Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set to produce and star in the thriller "Welcome to Vienna" for Focus Features. The project is based on the Kevin Wignall novel "To Die in Vienna," which will be published in June by Thomas & Mercer, reported Deadline.

Gyllenhaal will play a Vienna-based civilian surveillance contractor for hire who is tracking a Chinese scientist. He interrupts a break-in at his apartment and the intruder escapes, but then comes back and tries to kill him ¿ leading the contractor to believe that the CIA may be trying to kill him. Gyllenhaal will produce through his production company Nine Stories alongside Riva Marker.

