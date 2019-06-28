Jake Gyllenhaal was inspired by sister Maggie

hollywood

A successful actor, Maggie has films such as "The Dark Knight", "Mona Lisa Smile", "Hysteria" and "Frank" to her credit.

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal says he was inspired to take up acting after he saw his sister, Maggie, perform on stage in their childhood. Maggie began her career as a teenager with small roles in several of her father, bs films.

"Ever since I saw my sister act... I saw her on stage and thought, 'That looks like a whole lot of fun. Then I tried my hand at it and it felt really natural. It felt really right and I enjoyed it so much...

"I think I was about six or seven years old. And then it's just been like that forever," Jake told Entertainment Tonight.

She currently stars in HBO series "The Deuce", which she also produces. The siblings both starred in 2001's "Donnie Darko". Jake will next be seen in "Spider-Man: Far From Home".

