Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal writes to Pope Francis, offers to step aside

Bishop Franco Mulakkal

In latest update regarding Kerala nun accusing Bishop of rape, Catholic priest Franco Mulakkal has written a letter to the Pope, offering to "step aside temporarily" as Bishop of the Jalandhar Diocese, the Church said Monday. The case in recent times has taken an ugly turn as both parties have accused each other and the situation has worsened.

A spokesman of the diocese told PTI that the Bishop wrote to the Pope Sunday. Bishop Franco Mulakkal has written "a letter to Holy Father Pope Francis expressing his desire to step aside temporarily and requested to be relieved from the administration of the diocese," the Jalandhar diocese said in a release.

The Bishop's move came ahead of his appearance before the Kerala Police team on September 19 in connection with the case. The nun had accused the clergyman of sexually assaulting her repeatedly between 2014 and 2016.

As the situation continues to remain tense, Bishop has so far denied any wrongdoing and has said he is open for a fair and transparent handling of the case regarding the accusations made by the nun.

