Jalna teenager's death: Aurangabad doctors rule out gang-rape

As panel of three doctors says there was no sign of sexual assault and that the 19-year-old has been terminally ill for years, family unconvinced

A day after the uproar over the death of a 19-year-old Jalna woman at the Ghati Hospital in Aurangabad, a startling revelation has come as a twist in the tale. mid-day has accessed a report filed by a three-doctor committee that has answered questions raised by the Mumbai police. The panel has clearly concluded that they did not find any signs of sexual assault on the woman.

The two-page report was sent by the panel to the dean of the hospital on August 5. The Mumbai police had raised eight questions to the committee based on two things, one, the condition of the girl (she was semi-conscious and disoriented, which were not the usual signs of a gang-rape victim, according to the police) and, the second reason was because the outcome of their investigations did not match the allegations made.

The woman had come to Mumbai in July this year and was invited to a party on July 7. When she returned home, she seemed in a disoriented state and her health began to deteriorate from then on. She was moved to Ghati Hospital in Aurangabad by her parents, where the doctors told them the woman had been gang-raped. She died on the night of August 28. Soon after her death, her family demanded action against two police officers and one doctor from the hospital for negligence in investigation and treatment.

The Mumbai police, after receiving an FIR filed by the woman's father at Begumpura Police station, Aurangabad, had sent the Chunhabhatti cops to Aurangabad. The team visited the victim and checked whether she was in any state to give a statement about what had happened. Considering the sensitivity of the case, the Mumbai police demanded the complete medical report followed by answers to their questions. The Ghati Hospital administration formed a panel to study the medical tests and procedures carried out on the victim and inspected the victim minutely. The committee then submitted its report to the dean of Ghati Hospital answering the questions raised by the Mumbai Police. mid-day managed to access the report.

The doctors have mentioned in their report that when girl was brought to the hospital on July 25, she was disoriented and in semi-conscious state. She was not in a state to say anything. The report also states that they didn't find any signs of sexual assault on the woman and states that she had been terminally ill for the past eight years. The reason for the deterioration in her was the illness. Meanwhile, the police refused to comment on the report or any development in the matter.

When mid-day spoke to the doctors who had originally determined that the woman had been gang-raped, they said, "We have already given our report to the police." The woman's father said, "We have been hearing about all sorts of theories, but there is no solid word from the police. Initially, it was a doctor who told me that my daughter has been sexually assaulted, but later denied it. Now, they say she had some infection. I want the doctors to give us in writing about the treatment they gave her."

Women's commission steps in

The Maharashtra State Women's Commission has taken cognisance of the death of the woman and has asked for an investigation and swift action by the Mumbai police. The Commission has also sought the investigation report of the case till date from the police till 2 pm on August 31 (today). It has asked for the addition of section 302 (murder) of IPC in the offence. The commission has also sent a proposal to the government for financial aid for the woman's family under the Manodhairya Scheme. The senior inspector of Chunhabhatti police station has been asked to present the report to the commission personally.

8

No. of questions the Mumbai cops asked the doctors' panel

The 8 questions asked

1. What was the condition of the woman when admitted to hospital

2. From the date of admission, has the woman been in a state to communicate

3. Was the woman sexually assaulted, if yes then what were the findings

4. What sort of illness did the woman have, what is the conclusion of the tests

5. What is the nature of her illness, what is the extent of it

6. When had the woman contracted the illness

7. Did the family know about the woman's illness

8. Has the woman communicated about her assault to the doctors or parents

