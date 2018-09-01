Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt gets tired as he makes his football debut

football

Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt (L), playing for A-League football club Central Coast Mariners, fights for the ball with a player from a Central Coast amateur selection team during a pre-season practice football match in Gosford, New South Wales on August 31, 2018. - Sprint king Usain Bolt made his much-anticipated football debut on August 31, exciting fans but tiring quickly in a 20-minute cameo as his Central Coast Mariners hammered an amateur side 6-1 in a pre-season warm-up. Pic/AFP

Sprint king Usain Bolt fulfilled a boyhood dream yesterday in making his much-anticipated football debut, exciting fans but tiring quickly in a 20-minute cameo for Central Coast Mariners.

The Jamaican superstar has been handed a chance to train with the A-League side for an indefinite period in a bid to prove he has what it takes to earn a professional contract.

