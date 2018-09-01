Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt gets tired as he makes his football debut
The Jamaican superstar has been handed a chance to train with the A-League side for an indefinite period in a bid to prove he has what it takes to earn a professional contract
Sprint king Usain Bolt fulfilled a boyhood dream yesterday in making his much-anticipated football debut, exciting fans but tiring quickly in a 20-minute cameo for Central Coast Mariners.
