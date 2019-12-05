Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake meets Sachin Tendulkar at his home in Bandra

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ace Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake recently managed to catch up with cricket great Sachin Tendulkar at the latter's residence in Bandra, Mumbai on Wednesday.

Yohan Blake took to micro-blogging website Twitter to share a cool picture with the master blaster. He captioned the photo saying, "Just had a wonderful chat with the great man at his home in Mumbai. @rsworldseries @sachin_rt." See the full post below.

Just had a wonderful chat with the great man at his home in Mumbai.@rsworldseries @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/ZYf0uVipsV — Yohan Blake (@YohanBlake) December 4, 2019

Yohan Blake arrived in the city of Mumbai in order to promote road safety as part of the Road Safety World Series initiative. Yohan had earlier voiced his intention to play cricket in the Indian Premier League as well as probably own a franchise in the Twenty20 format tournament.

The 26-year-old Jamaican-born sprinter has won two gold medals at the Olympics, 2 gold medals at World Championships and 2 bronze medals at Commonwealth Games among many other accomplishments.

