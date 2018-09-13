Jamal Blackman owns label for taller men and curvier women

football

Jamal Blackman

Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, who is 6 feet 7 inches tall, has always struggled to find clothes that fit him. To tackle the issue, he decided in 2016 to have his own clothing line, Prodigieux.

He started with snapback caps and within two years, his company ventured into T-shirts, sweatshirts, bikinis and jackets, that fit and look good on bigger people, tall men and curvier women.

"There are quite a lot of designers out there that don't make clothes that fit big people. I'm 6'7" and it was always a problem for me finding clothes I liked that would fit my body. If I found a top I wanted, often the arms would be too short or I'd lift my arms up and it would look like a crop top," Blackman told The Sun.

