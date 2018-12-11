Jamal Khashoggi nominated for Time's Person of the Year

international

Jamal Khashoggi. Pic/AFP

Washington DC: Slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is on the shortlist for Time Magazine's Person of the Year 2018, the publication announced on Monday. Apart from Khashoggi, prominent world figures also feature in the list including United States President Donald Trump, Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Anadolu News Agency reported.

The Time said that Khashoggi was a "prolific commentator and critic of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman." "Believed to have been murdered on the orders of the Crown Prince, his death prompted international outcry and scrutiny of the Saudi regime," the magazine added.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist, went missing on October 2 after stepping into Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul to collect documents which would allow him to marry fiancee Hatice Cengiz. His fiancee, who was waiting outside the consulate, raised an alarm after Khashoggi failed to re-emerge from the consulate.

After few weeks, Riyadh accepted the fact that the group of 15 Saudi "rogue" agents killed Khashoggi, leading to an international furore and complicating the already delicate relations between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the US.

US officials believe that Khashoggi's murder was ordered by the Saudi crown prince.

