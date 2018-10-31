Jamal Khashoggi was strangled, dismembered in Saudi consulate: Turkish prosecutor

Oct 31, 2018, 20:38 IST | IANS

In a press statement, the Chief Prosecutor's office said that talks with Saudi Arabia's Public Prosecutor Saud Al Mojeb "ended with no concrete results"

Jamal Khashoggi was strangled, dismembered in Saudi consulate: Turkish prosecutor
Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled soon after he entered the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul earlier this month and his body was dismembered, the office of the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor said on Wednesday.

In a press statement, the Chief Prosecutor's office said that talks with Saudi Arabia's Public Prosecutor Saud Al Mojeb "ended with no concrete results". It said that the Saudi authorities did not release any statement regarding a local collaborator in the Khashoggi murder, Yenisafak newspaper reported.

The journalist was suffocated immediately after entering Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on October 2, the statement added, as it reiterated a request for the extradition of suspects arrested by Saudi Arabia in the case of the brutal murder.

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Irfan Fidan said he was invited to Saudi Arabia as part of the probe.

According to the statement, the killing of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and a supporter-turned-critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohamad bin Salman, was "pre-planned and his body parts were disposed off after being dismembered".

He was "choked immediately" after entering Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul to get documents for his forthcoming marriage, it said.

According to the report, Fidan asked Mojeb about the location of the journalist's body and whether the Saudi investigation had reached any findings regarding plans to kill Khashoggi.

After a weeks-long denial, Saudi Arabia admitted on October 25 that the journalist fell victim to a premeditated killing in the building, although the whereabouts of his body remained unclear.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

saudi arabiaturkeyworld news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Sensational assassinations that shocked India

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK