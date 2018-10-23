Jamal Khashoggi's 'body double' seen walking around in Istanbul

international

Turkish official tells CNN the man was part of a 15-man Saudi team sent to Istanbul to target the journalist

CCTV footage showing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entering the Saudi consulate on October 2

Newly-leaked surveillance footage from the killing of Jamal Khashoggi appears to show a man walking around in the writer's clothes in Istanbul after his killing. CNN aired the footage on Monday, citing a Turkish official as describing the man as a "body double" and a member of a 15-man Saudi team sent to Istanbul to target the writer.

CNN says the man walked out of the consulate via its back exit with an accomplice, then took a taxi to Istanbul's famed Sultan Ahmed Mosque, where he went into a public bathroom and changed back out of the clothes and left.



His alleged body double. Pics/AFP, CNN

The state-run broadcaster TRT later also reported that a man who entered the consulate building was seen leaving the building in Khashoggi's clothes.

Saudi royalty call Khashoggi's son

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called the son of Jamal Khashoggi, the kingdom announced early Monday, to express condolences for the death of the journalist killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul by officials that allegedly included a member of the royal's entourage. King Salman similarly made a condolence call.

Halt arms exports to Saudi: Germany

European nations should take a joint stance on whether to halt arms exports to Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi's killing, German economy minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday. He said, "There won't be any positive effects if only we halt exports. Only when all European nations are in agreement will this make an impression on Riyadh."

