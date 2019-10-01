Jamal Khashoggi's son defends Saudi Arabia against critics 'exploiting' murder

Dubai: The son of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who has denied a financial settlement with the government, spoke out in defence of the kingdom Tuesday ahead of the first anniversary of the killing.

Khashoggi -- a royal family insider turned critic -- was killed and dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, in an operation that reportedly involved 15 agents sent from Riyadh.His body was never found.

Eleven unidentified suspects have been on trial in Riyadh, with five of them facing the death penalty. Salah Khashoggi said he had "full confidence" in the judicial system, and hit out at opponents he said were seeking to exploit the case.

"A year has gone by since the passing of my beloved father. During this time, opponents and enemies in the East and West sought to exploit his case... to undermine my country and leadership," he said in a tweet.

"I will not accept that his memory and case be taken advantage of to achieve that after his passing," said Salah, who resides in the kingdom."I have full confidence in the kingdom's judicial system and in its ability to serve justice to those behind this heinous crime," he said.

The Washington Post reported on April 1 that Khashoggi's children, including Salah, had received multimillion-dollar homes and were being paid thousands of dollars per month by authorities.

Both the CIA and a UN special envoy have directly linked de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the murder, a charge the kingdom denies.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates