James Corden gives up meat

TV host James Corden says he has decided to ban meat from his diet after he read a story about elephant abuse. In an interview with Radio Times magazine, the "Late Late Show" host shared the reason behind him ditching animal meat, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"At Christmas, I read a story about the mistreatment of elephants and realised I was upset about animal welfare while eating a bacon sandwich. I thought, 'Well, you really can't be upset about elephants and not think about the pigs'. I hope I can keep it up. I will certainly try."

The 39-year-old comedian is planning to go completely vegetarian in the near future by phasing out fish. He said: "I'm going to try to phase out fish next. It's going to be a gradual process."

