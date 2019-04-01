James Gunn's return to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 makes Zoe Saldana happy

hollywood

Zoe Saldana is also proud of the way Disney has embraced representation. She has been thrilled with the success of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel

Zoe Saldana

Actress Zoe Saldana is happy that James Gunn has been reinstated as director of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3". "I'm proud of him (Gunn). I'm happy that he's coming back," Saldana told etonline.com.

At an interview here, the actress said, "I'm so proud of Disney. The leaders of the big corporation have decided to lead by example. Spreading the word and the message of redemption is important." Gunn was fired by Disney in July after controversial jokes he made nearly a decade ago resurfaced on Twitter.

Shortly after his firing in July, Gunn apologised. Also, the "Guardians..." cast, including Saldana, Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista and others, expressed their support for him in an open letter, asking that he be reinstated as director.

Eight months later, he has been rehired. He tweeted earlier this month that he was "tremendously grateful" of those who stood by him, and said he was continuing to work on "being the best human being I can be".

Saldana is also proud of the way Disney has embraced representation. She has been thrilled with the success of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates