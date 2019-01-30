James Ingram passes away at the age of 66

hollywood

The news of R&B artist James Ingram's death was announced on Twitter by his creative partner Debbie Allen.

James Ingram and Debbie Allen. Picture courtesy/Debbie Allen's Twitter account

R&B artist James Ingram passed away on Tuesday (local time) at the age of 66. However, the cause of death has not been revealed. The news of Ingram's death was announced on Twitter by his creative partner Debbie Allen.

Allen posted a picture of her with Ingram along with a tweet that read: " I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name. [sic]"

I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/TDJfpbbJWa — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 29, 2019

A native of Ohio, Ingram was nominated for 14 Grammy Awards, and won for best male R&B performance for his song One Hundred Ways in 1981 and best R&B performance for a duo or group in 1984 for Yah Mo B There, CNN reported.

In addition, his duet with Patti Austin titled How Do You Keep the Music Playing earned an Oscar nomination for best original song in 1983. Ingram was also nominated for two Golden Globe Awards -- one in 1994 for best original song for The Day I Fall in Love and in 1995 in the same category for Look What Love Has Done.

