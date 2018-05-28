James Ivory turns narrator for Italian drama

The film is expected to release in November with its wrap scheduled for the end of July



James Ivory. Pic/AFP

The Oscar-winning director, has donned a new hat for an upcoming Italian drama, Dance Again With Me Heywood!. The 90-year-old American film maestro will narrate the story for the Italian drama, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter. In March 2018, Ivory, aged 89, made a record and became the oldest Oscar winner in history for Call Me By Your Name.

The film will revolve around a lonely man and his tale of finding love through dance. Interestingly, the lead characters will also bring focus to Moon's Butterfly Syndrome, a rare disease which makes the affected people invisible to everyone but to the carriers of the disease.

Helmed by Michele Dioma of Sweet Democracy fame, the film will have Italian actors Giorgio Arcelli Fontana and Ottavia Orticello in the main lead.

The film is expected to release in November with its wrap scheduled for the end of July.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever