James Maslow and Emily Bett to star in indie film
Actors James Maslow and Emily Bett Rickards will be starring in the indie film "We Need To Talk". The film, written and directed by Todd Wolfe, also features Jonathan Fernandez. Production is slated to begin at the end on the month, reports deadline.com.
The plot follows a self-centered, video-gaming celebrity Great Scott Gamer who speaks with millions of fans every day but doesn't know how to talk to the people he loves. It isn't a problem until his girlfriend says, "We need to talk", before disappearing to work.
Maslow, best known for his role on Nickelodeon's "Big Time Rush" based on his real-life boy band, will co-host new talent show "The Big Stage with Elizabeth Stanton".
"What a year this has been! From flying planes in an action movie, to hosting my own show, to now starring alongside some of my favourite actors in this hilarious romcom…just grateful to be doing what I love and seeing it all grow," Maslow said.
