James McAvoy gets turned down for roles because he's 'too short'

Actor James McAvoy says he has often lost out on parts because he was considered "too short" to play those roles. McAvoy, who is 5ft 7in, said there have been times when he was made to feel that he wasn't "good-looking enough" to land a part.

"As a shorter man, I sometimes get told I'm too short for a role. Or even when I get a role, I'm made to feel like, well, of course, we're going to have to do something about that," he told The Telegraph.

"Sometimes you're made to feel like you're not good-looking enough to get a role," he added.

Without naming the female actor, who was playing his love interest in a movie, the actor said he was once questioned by her if he was the right person for the role.

"... Because nobody would believe (he) would be with someone like her. That was a kick in the nuts.

"I was like, 'All right, now I've got to pretend that I really like you for eight more weeks. This is going to be really tough, because you're so far up yourself.' It got really interesting, that relationship," he added.

James McAvoy currently stars in BBC One series His Dark Materials.