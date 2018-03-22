James Pattinson pens down two-year BBL deal with Brisbane Heat

The 27-year-old has been part of the Melbourne Renegades between 2013 and 2017, but he was forced to miss the entire last season due to a back stress fracture



James Pattinson

Australian fast bowler James Pattinson has signed a two-year deal with Big Bash League (BBL) franchise, Brisbane Heat. The 27-year-old has been part of the Melbourne Renegades between 2013 and 2017, but he was forced to miss the entire last season due to a back stress fracture. Pattinson, who was diagnosed with the stress injury for the fourth time in more or less exactly the same spot in his back, subsequently required to undergo a surgery in New Zealand late last year to cure the problem.

Reflecting on the same, Pattinson said he is feeling physically good following the surgery and is looking forward to getting back to some bowling during the winter. "I'm feeling very good physically after the surgery and I'm looking forward to getting back into some bowling during the winter. The facilities at Allan Border Field are second to none so that will also be very helpful as I build towards the coming season," ESPNcricinfo quoted the Australian quick, as saying.

Pattinson, who has not played a competitive match since July last year, will bolster Brisbane Heat's pace attack that features Mark Steketee, Brendan Doggett, and all-rounder Ben Cutting.

